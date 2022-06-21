Skip to main content
Report: Former Chelsea Academy Product Kasey Palmer Looks Set to Join Coventry City

Jamaica international and former Chelsea Academy player Kasey Palmer is completing medical tests ahead of signing a three-year contact with Championship side Coventry City.

Palmer joined Chelsea from Charlton Athletic when he was 16 years-old in 2013 and was an integrual part of many of the clubs youth teams as he won many trophies at under-18 and under-21 level. 

Kasey palmer

Palmer playing a pre-season friendly against Bohemians in 2019, ahead of his permament transfer to Bristol City

Desepite being one of the clubs most promising youngsters, Palmer failed to ever make a first-team apperance for Chelsea, the closest he got came was being an unused substitute against Swansea City in April 2016.

The majority of Palmer's senior football has come in the English second division with his first taste of senior football coming in his first loan spell with Huddersfield Town. In the 2016/17 season he was part of the side that won the play-off final and helped to secure Premier League football for the first time in the clubs history. 

Kasey Palmer

Having only made 5 apperances the following season with Huddersfield he had his loan terminated in January 2018. 

In August 2019, Palmer signed permanently for Bristol City following a successful loan spell the season before. The 25 year-old signed for a reported fee of £3.5 million on a four-year contract. 

