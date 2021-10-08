    • October 8, 2021
    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Approached by Newcastle to Replace Steve Bruce

    Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has been approached by Newcastle United for the manager role, according to reports. 

    The Italian recently left Inter Milan after winning the Serie A last season, their 19th title. 

    However, it is believed he fell out with the board due to the club having financial difficulties which then required them to sell some key players. 

    According to 90min, Conte has been contacted by the Tyneside club over possibly becoming their new manager.

    Newcastle announced they were under new ownership yesterday, ending Mike Ashley's 14-year stint as owner of the club.

    The Magpies' takeover is believed to be around £305 million, with Public Investment Fund (PIF) contributing 80 per cent of the finances to complete the deal.

    It has also been reported that current boss Steve Bruce could be relieved of his duties, hence the speculation over Conte and the club.

    The former Italy manager joined the Blues in 2016.

    He soon led the club to their fifth Premier League title, a record breaking season that saw them finish the campaign with 93 points, seven ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in second.

    The following season saw him win the FA Cup, but a finish outside of the top four soon saw him sacked by the club.

    Conte then joined Inter in 2019, where he completed two seasons in Milan.

    There is no doubt Newcastle are interested in one of football's top managers, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will make a return to the Premier League.

