Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard's Talks Over Everton Job Continue

Former Chelsea player and boss Frank Lampard's talks with Everton over their vacant managerial role are set to continue, according to reports.

The Blues legend has been away from football management for around a year, ever since he was sacked by the west London side last January.

Everton parted ways with Rafa Benitez earlier in the month after a poor run of results, having only been in the job for just under seven months.

According to The Telegraph, Lampard will have a second interview with the Toffees on Thursday and is still under serious consideration for the job.

Vitor Pereira, who formerly managed Porto and Olympiacos, was also in talks with the club but Everton fans have been 'infuriated' by his suggestion.

Lampard had held talks with other Premier League sides earlier in the season, with Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Norwich City considering him for their respective managerial roles.

He is believed to be keen on a return to management in the top flight of English football as Everton continue the search for their next permanent boss.

The 43-year-old joined the Blues as a player in 2001 from West Ham and proceeded to play in west London for 13 years, becoming the club's all time record goalscorer.

He amassed 648 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 211 goals and assisting a further 162.

Lampard then left in 2014, before returning five years later to join the club as manager after a successful spell at Derby County. He was in charge for 18 months and was replaced by Thomas Tuchel at the beginning of 2021.

