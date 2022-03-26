Report: Former Chelsea Boss Jose Mourinho Wants to Sign Conor Gallagher

Former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is looking to potentially sign Conor Gallagher on loan next season, according to reports.

The Blues man is currently on loan at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace, where he has thoroughly impressed all season under the management of Patrick Vieira.

Mourinho is now the manager of Serie A side Roma, who signed Tammy Abraham from Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to TEAMtalk, the Portuguese boss is 'ready to tempt' Gallagher with a move to the Italian top flight for the next campaign.

It is believed that if the 22-year-old is allowed to go out on loan again next season, then Mourinho is said to be keen on signing him, with Roma believing that such a move could be tempting to the midfielder.

Gallagher is currently in his fourth loan spell away from the Blues, with his performances for the Eagles this season earning him two call ups to the England squad.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has also revealed how pleased he has been with the midfielder's progress as he said: "We are happy that he is our player, we are happy it is like this.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"Would it be the same if he had stayed? Nobody knows, but it was a good decision because he clearly developed and we will take this decision late because there’s no need to take it today.

"The season is by far not over and he needs to finish the season with Crystal Palace in the best possible way and we will see what he wants, what we want, and then we will have a talk and decide. But I’m happy that he’s our player."

Gazzetta dello Sport have also suggested, via Sport Witness, that a move to Roma isn't necessarily out of the question.

Gallagher has also been recently linked with other clubs in Serie A, with scouts from Juventus and Inter Milan watching him the other week.

