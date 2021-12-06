Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Report: Former Chelsea Goalkeeper Willy Caballero Set for Southampton Transfer

Author:

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero is set to complete a free transfer to Premier League side Southampton, according to reports.

The 40-year-old has been without a club since departing Stamford Bridge in the summer, following Chelsea's Champions League triumph.

As per the Athletic, Caballero is set to join Southampton due to their goalkeeping injury crisis.

imago0048490490h

With both first team goalkeepers Fraser Forster and Alex McCarthy out injured, Southampton's only alternative was to play Academy goalkeeper Harry Lewis in goal against Arsenal.

Therefore, they are looking for an experienced head to lead them in the next few matches and Caballero has been identified as the ideal candidate.

The Argentine has been training with AFC Wimbledon to keep fit and Southampton acted quickly to wrap up a deal on Sunday, the Athletic reports.

Read More

imago0048485467h

During his time at Chelsea, Caballero featured mainly as the back-up goalkeeper but impressed in cup matches and displaced Kepa Arrizabalaga for a short period under Frank Lampard.

However, since the arrival of Edouard Mendy, Caballero became the third choice for much of last season and decided to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract in the summer.

It is surprising that he has not been picked up yet but the Argentine was waiting for the right move, and this appears to be a free transfer to the Saints.

