Report: Chelsea To Allow Four Players to Leave This Summer as The Blues Chase Haaland

Chelsea are set to allow four players to leave the club this summer, according to reports.

The Blues are looking to raise £100 million in sales that could pay a large chunk of the fee for 'dream signing' Erling Haaland.

As per Sunday World, Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek could all leave the club on permanent deals this summer.

The first piece of the puzzle to sign Haaland is in place with Fikayo Tomori departing to AC Milan.

Crystal Palace have expressed interest in striker Abraham, but will decide whether to make a move once a new manager has been appointed.

Loftus-Cheek has attracted interest from former Blue Maurizio Sarri's Lazio and could depart on a loan-to-buy deal.

However, Tuchel is set to give Loftus-Cheek a chance to impress himself in pre-season.

What Tuchel has said on Loftus-Cheek's future in west London

When asked about the 25-year-old earlier in the season, Tuchel said: "It is not decided yet. I was quite a fan of him when he was even younger, when he came from the academy into professional football here at Chelsea. It reminded us a bit of his style of play and movements with Michael Ballack.

"There were some links about him all the time with maybe a move to the German league so we were well aware of him and his talent. Sometimes I don't know why things worked out as he wished and everyone wished but he is on loan now and doing well.

"He is leaving his footprints there and it would be unfair to judge him from TV, hearsay and what people say about him. I like to work with players and give my opinion then. Maybe also pretty quick but also from a direct impression.

"This is what I don't have. I don't know what the idea is, my opinion is or the club's opinion is. There's no decision made yet."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

