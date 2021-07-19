Report: Chelsea Eyeing Four Striker Alternatives to Erling Haaland

The Blues could eye up other targets.

Chelsea are eyeing up four alternatives to Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer, according to reports.

The 20-year-old could be difficult to prise away from Dortmund this summer as the club demand £150 million for the forward, who will be available for £68 million due to a release clause next summer.

Therefore, as per The Athletic, Chelsea are eyeing up four alternatives to the Norwegian.

The first name is former Blue and current Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku. It has previously been reported that Chelsea would turn to the Belgian if a deal for Haaland is impossible.

However, the 28-year-old is happy at Inter and will cost around £100 million, a sum that may be too large for Chelsea.

Another option is England captain and Tottenham forward Harry Kane. Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he would like the striker.

Despite their interest, Chelsea's intense rivalry with the London club would make an agreement for Kane to move very unlikely. The forward would also cost upwards of £100 million, leaving the Blues to consider cheaper options.

One cheaper option would be Austrian forward Sasa Kalajdzic. The player, who featured at Euro 2020, is a giant and stands at 6'7, a completely different profile to Kane, Lukaku and Haaland.

With Olivier Giroud playing as a target man for Chelsea in recent seasons and departing for AC Milan, the Blues could look to Kalajdzic as his replacement due to their similair profiles.

It would take a lot of persuading for Stuttgart to sell their forward as the 24-year-old is not on the transfer list. Stuttgart had set a target of £34 million to raise in sales this summer and have already met this.

The club are in no rush to sell again so can demand a sizeable amount for the forward but nothing near what Spurs and Inter would like for their stars.

The cheapest option for the Blues could be Southampton's Danny Ings, who is entering the final year of his contract so could be available for a cut price.

Chelsea may be tempted into bidding for the striker, who turns 29 this week, if nothing materialises for their other targets.

However, Haaland remains as Chelsea's priority this summer as they still have a 'very strong' admiration for the 20-year-old.

