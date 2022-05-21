Report: Frank Lampard May Try to Use 'Chelsea Connection' to Sign Conor Gallagher at Everton

Everton manager and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is said to be keen on bringing Conor Gallagher to the Toffees for next season, according to reports.

Gallagher has spent the current campaign on loan from the Blues at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace, with the 22-year-old shining under Patrick Vieira.

His performances for the Eagles have led many to believe that he could be included in the first team at Chelsea next season, but many other clubs may have their sights set on his signature during the summer transfer window.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to talkSPORT, Lampard believes he has the ability to persuade Gallagher to join the Merseyside club thanks to his Chelsea connection.

With the season approaching its conclusion, Palace are believed to not be confident in keeping the central midfielder at the club beyond the summer.

With Gallagher's spot in the Chelsea first team by no means a certainty, Lampard feels as though he may be able to persuade the player to join him at Everton due to his status as a club legend in west London.

Thomas Tuchel is likely to play the Cobham academy product throughout pre-season as Chelsea prepare to compete on various fronts again next year.

IMAGO / Colorsport

He revealed his summer plans for Gallagher and fellow loanee Armando Broja earlier this week when he said: “First of all they will come back because they are our players. When we give them on loan we do this for them but also for us to have better players, more experienced players back.

"They are our players and I want to have them in pre-season and then we decide what’s going on.

"It’s heavily linked to them, to how they integrate and what they do and what our ideas are for them and what they want to reach. It’s heavily linked to our sanctions, situation around the club.

"It is too early to predict the future for them given the role of the whole season but they will be back for pre-season, that’s for sure."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube