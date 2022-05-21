Skip to main content

Report: Frank Lampard May Try to Use 'Chelsea Connection' to Sign Conor Gallagher at Everton

Everton manager and Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is said to be keen on bringing Conor Gallagher to the Toffees for next season, according to reports. 

Gallagher has spent the current campaign on loan from the Blues at fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace, with the 22-year-old shining under Patrick Vieira. 

His performances for the Eagles have led many to believe that he could be included in the first team at Chelsea next season, but many other clubs may have their sights set on his signature during the summer transfer window. 

imago1011948412h

According to talkSPORT, Lampard believes he has the ability to persuade Gallagher to join the Merseyside club thanks to his Chelsea connection.

With the season approaching its conclusion, Palace are believed to not be confident in keeping the central midfielder at the club beyond the summer.

With Gallagher's spot in the Chelsea first team by no means a certainty, Lampard feels as though he may be able to persuade the player to join him at Everton due to his status as a club legend in west London.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thomas Tuchel is likely to play the Cobham academy product throughout pre-season as Chelsea prepare to compete on various fronts again next year.

imago1011589009h

He revealed his summer plans for Gallagher and fellow loanee Armando Broja earlier this week when he said: “First of all they will come back because they are our players. When we give them on loan we do this for them but also for us to have better players, more experienced players back.

"They are our players and I want to have them in pre-season and then we decide what’s going on.

"It’s heavily linked to them, to how they integrate and what they do and what our ideas are for them and what they want to reach. It’s heavily linked to our sanctions, situation around the club. 

"It is too early to predict the future for them given the role of the whole season but they will be back for pre-season, that’s for sure."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012109231h
News

Todd Boehly Looking to 'Significantly' Strengthen Chelsea Squad Amid Pending Takeover

By Rob Calcutt45 minutes ago
imago1012109385h
News

'Time to Finish Strong' - Christian Pulisic Sends Message to Chelsea Fans After Miss Against Leicester City

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012071069h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea One of Trio of Premier League Sides Interested in Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011457365h
News

'We Experienced it a Few Times' - Jody Morris Speaks on Andreas Christensen's Nerves at Chelsea

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1012107553h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Watford | Premier League

By Matt Debono5 hours ago
imago1002039376h
News

Thomas Tuchel Pays Tribute to Roy Hodgson Ahead of Chelsea's Clash With Watford

By Jago Hemming7 hours ago
imago1010488523h
News

Antonio Rudiger Reveals How Big a Role Sanctions Played in His Chelsea Exit

By Jago Hemming8 hours ago
imago1012080040h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Fun & Challenging 2021/22 Season With Chelsea

By Jago Hemming9 hours ago