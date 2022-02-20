Skip to main content
Report: Frank Lampard Showing Strong Interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is believed to be showing a strong interest in signing Conor Gallagher, according to reports. 

The Blues icon is now the manager of fellow Premier League side Everton, joining at the end of January after the dismissal of Rafa Benitez. 

It is his third managerial job, with his previous stint at the helm coming at his former club in west London where he spent 18 months as a manager. 

imago1009777562h

According to TEAMtalk, Lampard is said to have already spoken to Chelsea regarding his interest in Blues loanee Gallagher. 

He is keen to have the youngster as one of his midfield options for next season, with the 22-year-old thoroughly impressing during his loan spell at Crystal Palace this season.

Read More

The report suggests that should Chelsea allow Gallagher to leave the club on loan again next season, then Lampard wants to ensure that his Toffees are one of the first clubs in line to try and sign him.

However, it is also believed that Thomas Tuchel himself has been impressed with the central midfielder's progress at Selhurst Park and he could find himself competing for a first team spot at the World Champions next season.

imago1009589604h

Gallagher has made 24 appearances for Palace so far this season, scoring seven goals and assisting five in all competitions.

Such impressive performances for the Eagles saw him earn his first ever appearance for the senior England team, where he came off the bench in their 10-0 win against San Marino in November.

