Report: Frank Lampard Targeting Everton Transfer for Chelsea's Ross Barkley

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could target Ross Barkley if he is appointed as Everton manager, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is on the edges of Thomas Tuchel's first team plans and could look to leave.

As per Telegraph Football, Lampard could look to sign Barkley before the end of the January transfer window.

imago0041457486h

However, Everton already have Anwar El Ghazi on loan at the club and can only register one more loan player for the rest of the season.

Donny Van de Beek has been heavily linked with a loan move in recent days whilst Dele Alli could also be considred alongside Barkley.

Read More

The midfielder joined Chelsea from Everton back in 2018 and could find his way back to the Merseyside club despite a controversial exit.

Barkley saw frequent game time in the 2019-20 season under Lampard but suffered a setback with a controversial penalty miss against Valencia, taking the spot kick depsite Jorginho and Willian, Chelsea's preferred takers, being on the pitch. 

imago0047600086h

Barkley missed from the spot and Lampard jumped to his defence but loaned him to Aston Villa the following season before Lampard lost his job in January.

This season, Barkley has only featured a handful of times but has looked impressive as an impact sub.

With the World Cup in 2022, Barkley could look to return to Everton on loan as he wishes to get more first team football and perhaps work his way into Gareth Southgate's plans for the tournament.

