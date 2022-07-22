Report: Frank Lampard Wants To Bring Chelsea's Billy Gilmour To Everton

Former Chelsea captain and current Everton coach Frank Lampard, is reigniting his pursuit for midfielder Billy Gilmour, with his hopes set on bringing the Scot over to Goodison Park this summer window.

A highly successful loan spell with Norwich last season, despite the club getting relegated, attracted a lot of interest in the youngster, but we're yet to see if he will make the cut for Tuchel's plans.

Gilmour in Norwich colours. IMAGO / Sportimage

The ex-England international has been vocal about his intention to revamp Everton's midfield this summer, and as opined by Football London's Chelsea writer, Bobby Vincent, a temporary move could be exactly what Gilmour needs to kickstart his long-term career in West London.

According to a report from talkSPORT (via Absolute Chelsea), the manager is ready to step up his interest in the 21-year-old, who would equally by keen to reunite with the Blues legend in Merseyside.

Lampard was a big fan of the Scotland international during his post at the club, earning over three times the number of appearances he had under Tuchel, but with the improvement shown after playing for the Canaries, the German might be curious to utilise the midfielder himself.

Gilmour celebrating Chelsea's 20/21 Champions League victory. IMAGO / PA Images

However, with the current central focus at Stamford Bridge being on recruiting multiple centre backs, as the move for Jules Kounde reaches the final stages and players such as Presnel Kimpembe stay in the mix, other transfer business has been put to the side.

Ultimately, Gilmour will have to think about his own progression and decide if guaranteed minutes under his former coach would be a better prospect than remaining with the Blues.

