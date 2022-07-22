Skip to main content

Report: Frank Lampard Wants To Bring Chelsea's Billy Gilmour To Everton

Former Chelsea captain and current Everton coach Frank Lampard, is reigniting his pursuit for midfielder Billy Gilmour, with his hopes set on bringing the Scot over to Goodison Park this summer window. 

A highly successful loan spell with Norwich last season, despite the club getting relegated, attracted a lot of interest in the youngster, but we're yet to see if he will make the cut for Tuchel's plans. 

Billy Gilmour

Gilmour in Norwich colours. 

The ex-England international has been vocal about his intention to revamp Everton's midfield this summer, and as opined by Football London's Chelsea writer, Bobby Vincent, a temporary move could be exactly what Gilmour needs to kickstart his long-term career in West London.  

According to a report from talkSPORT (via Absolute Chelsea), the manager is ready to step up his interest in the 21-year-old, who would equally by keen to reunite with the Blues legend in Merseyside. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lampard was a big fan of the Scotland international during his post at the club, earning over three times the number of appearances he had under Tuchel, but with the improvement shown after playing for the Canaries, the German might be curious to utilise the midfielder himself. 

Billy Gilmour

Gilmour celebrating Chelsea's 20/21 Champions League victory. 

However, with the current central focus at Stamford Bridge being on recruiting multiple centre backs, as the move for Jules Kounde reaches the final stages and players such as Presnel Kimpembe stay in the mix, other transfer business has been put to the side. 

Ultimately, Gilmour will have to think about his own progression and decide if guaranteed minutes under his former coach would be a better prospect than remaining with the Blues. 

 Read More Chelsea News

Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde Knows His ‘Next Destination’ Is to Play for Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 minutes ago
Mason Mount
News

'The Right Direction' - Mason Mount on Chelsea’s Hopes for Next Season

By Callum Baker-Ellis28 minutes ago
Declan Rice Mason Mount
Features/Opinions

Glen Johnson Believes Declan Rice Would Be 'Perfect' For Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Allan Saint-Maximin
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea & Tottenham Approach £40M Rated Newcastle United Star

By Callum Baker-Ellis2 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Believe They Have Won the Race for Jules Kounde Ahead of Barcelona

By Callum Baker-Ellis6 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Believe Jules Kounde Will Sign for Chelsea in the Next Few Hours

By Callum Baker-Ellis6 hours ago
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

‘Not Appealing to Him’ - Pundit on Why Everton Can Sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

By Callum Baker-Ellis7 hours ago
Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona President Confirms Jules Kounde Will Sign for Chelsea

By Callum Baker-Ellis8 hours ago