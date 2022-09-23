Report: Frenkie De Jong Agrees To Salary Cut Talks Amid Chelsea Interest
Chelsea at one point this summer really looked like they would pull off the signing of Frenkie De Jong. The club would have pushed if he gave the all clear, and Barcelona were publicly willing to sell a player that they didn't see a point in keeping on the books due to his wage demands.
The dust settled, and in the end De Jong stayed at Barcelona, albeit with not as much game time as he really would have enjoyed this season.
The player is now set to discuss a salary cut with Joan Laporta, which is a decision that truly works in Barcelona's favour.
According to Adria Soldevilla, Frenkie De Jong and Joan Laporta have agreed to began talks over a salary reduction.
The Dutch midfielder refused to take a salary cut during the summer, even after Barcelona threatened to take legal action against him due to the financial situation they were in.
The club were under pressure, and have things not gone as well as they did in the end for them financially, they would have had to force Frenkie out.
The player maintained his dream was to stay at Barcelona, and thus refused to leave the club. He has now reportedly agreed to the salary reduction he refused in the summer, which is a dagger to Chelsea's hopes.
The club's transfer plans may have changed with Graham Potter coming in, but if they hadn't, De Jong is a big miss.
