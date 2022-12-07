Report: Frenkie De Jong Declared Not For Sale Amid Interest From Chelsea

Chelsea have been chasing Frenkie De Jong since the summer when there seemed to be massive chances for the player to leave Barcelona, but he has now been declared not for sale.

Midfield is an area that Chelsea know needs massive improvement, and Frenkie De Jong would certainly be a player that would improve that area of the pitch.

De Jong may have now been taken off the market, which is bad news for Chelsea.

Barcelona have declared Frenkie De Jong not for sale. IMAGO / NurPhoto

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff has spoken out about the future of midfielder Frenkie De Jong, and declared the player is not for sale.

Speaking on the situation, Jordi Cruyff had this to say, “Frenkie de Jong is not for sale. He’s key player for us, so that time has passed. He’s here and he’s important for us”

“At the end last summer after Fair Play discussions he stayed here and Frenkie is really loved at Barça”.

It is the first time a Barcelona representative has openly said that De Jong is not for sale. There is hints towards the fact he could have left due to a financial issue in the quotes, which may now be resolved.

Chelsea will have to turn their attention elsewhere to other targets, but will be disappointed De Jong has been taken off the market.

Read More Chelsea Stories: