Report: Frenkie de Jong Set To Stay At Barcelona

Though the primary focus of their transfer window has been on defensive reinforcements, Chelsea have also looked to replenish their engine room.

They have brought in exciting young talents such as Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei but this has not stopped them from pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman has been in the headlines all summer, notably for his legal issues regarding deferred wages. Chelsea have enquired about his availability but are reportedly set to be disappointed.

IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

According to Samuel Marsden, the 25-year-old is set to get his wish and will be staying at the Camp Nou beyond this summer. This can still change but only will do so if something 'remarkable' occurs before the window shuts.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have been interested in the midfielder for weeks but have struggled to make headway in their pursuit due to the fact he does not wish to depart.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Chelsea have not even been able to discuss personal terms with de Jong as he has never indicated to them his willingness to join.

With their midfield aging and multiple players out injured currently, the Blues will have to look elsewhere in their search for midfielders.

