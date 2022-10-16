Report: Frenkie De Jong Speaks On Chelsea Rumours

Frenkie De Jong was a player Chelsea wanted in the summer, and a player they very nearly could have signed if things had of went differently. De Jong was being pushed out of Barcelona, but he did not want to leave the club for any reason.

Time has passed and De Jong is still not a favourite in the Barcelona setup, and is having to contend with appearances off the bench for the time being, which can't be helpful for his career in the slightest.

The player has spoken about rumours linking him to Manchester United in the summer.

Frenkie De Jong has spoke on rumours linking him to Chelsea. IMAGO / NurPhoto

In an interview with Ziggo Sport, Frenkie De Jong stated he was never worried about his situation with Barcelona because he constantly maintained that he wanted to stay at the club from the beginning.

"Chelsea and Man Utd bids? I was calm. I decided in May I wanted to stay. My opinion never changed".

"I remained calm, then you know the pressure will start coming from all sides. I wanted to stay at Barça so it never made me confused".

There was definite interest from both clubs, and interest that will certainly be reignited in January. De Jong may not have wanted to leave in the summer, but that decision may be different due to his current situation out of the team at Barcelona.

Chelsea are likely to try again, but will have to contend with the interest from Manchester United, who have the player as a priority signing.

