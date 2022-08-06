Report: Frenkie De Jong Will Want Champions League Football If He Leaves Barcelona

Dutch midfield maestro Frenkie De Jong could be on the move this summer after financial issues have sprung up with his current club Barcelona.

The 25-year-old is wanted by both Chelsea and Manchester United amid the uncertainty over the Dutchmen's future at Barcelona.

IMAGO / ANP

According to Reshad Rahman, if De Jong was to leave the club this summer, he would want to join a side playing Champions League football more than anything.

This would put Thomas Tuchels side in the driving range to bring the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge after finishing third last season granting them Champions League football.

Manchester United on the other hand will find themselves playing in the Europa League this year after finishing sixth in the Premier League which has caused Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to be outraged.

Barcelona boss Xavi has asked De Jong to reduce his wages by almost half and also move from centre mid to centre-back.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Spanish club is currently in business with Chelsea over a permanent deal for 31-year-old Marcos Alonso. Negotiations are currently ongoing for Alonso with an agreement likely to be met next week.

Chelsea has already made five signings so far this summer ranging from attack to defense. Names like Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella are likely to go straight into Tuchels first eleven.

