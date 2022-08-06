Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong Will Want Champions League Football If He Leaves Barcelona

Dutch midfield maestro Frenkie De Jong could be on the move this summer after financial issues have sprung up with his current club Barcelona. 

The 25-year-old is wanted by both Chelsea and Manchester United amid the uncertainty over the Dutchmen's future at Barcelona. 

Frenkie De Jong

According to Reshad Rahman, if De Jong was to leave the club this summer, he would want to join a side playing Champions League football more than anything. 

This would put Thomas Tuchels side in the driving range to bring the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge after finishing third last season granting them Champions League football. 

Manchester United on the other hand will find themselves playing in the Europa League this year after finishing sixth in the Premier League which has caused Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to be outraged. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Barcelona boss Xavi has asked De Jong to reduce his wages by almost half and also move from centre mid to centre-back. 

Marcos Alonso

The Spanish club is currently in business with Chelsea over a permanent deal for 31-year-old Marcos Alonso. Negotiations are currently ongoing for Alonso with an agreement likely to be met next week. 

Chelsea has already made five signings so far this summer ranging from attack to defense. Names like Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella are likely to go straight into Tuchels first eleven. 

Read More Chelsea News

Alonso
Transfer News

Report: Marcos Alonso Given Permission To Miss The Opening Game Of The Season Amid Barcelona's Interest

By Connor Dossi-White44 minutes ago
Wesley Fofana Antonio Rudiger
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Place Fresh £70million Bid for Leicester Defender Wesley Fofana

By Kieran Neller4 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel
News

'It's Super Ambitious' - Thomas Tuchel On Chelsea Making Top Four

By Melissa Edwards4 hours ago
Raheem Sterling Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

Everton's Record At Home Against Chelsea Could Be Cause For Concern

By Kieran Neller7 hours ago
Cesare Casadei
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Met With Agent Of Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei

By Stephen Smith8 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Continue To 'Push' For Wesley Fofana

By Stephen Smith15 hours ago
Wilfried Zaha
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Crystal Palace Defender Is Exactly What Chelsea Needs As Premier League Begins

By Kieran Neller16 hours ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Everton Remain Interested In Chelsea striker Armando Broja

By Kieran Neller16 hours ago