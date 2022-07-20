Skip to main content

Report: Frenkie De Jong Would Rather Join Premier League Rivals Over Manchester United

A recent report has stated that Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong would prefer to join Chelsea over Manchester United this summer.

So far this summer, Man United have been trying their hardest to sign Barcelona's De Jong for new manager Erik ten Hag.

However, the Dutchman doesn't want to leave the Spanish side as he wants to play Champions League football.

Despite De Jong not wanting to join Man United this summer, the Red Devils are still pushing hard to sign him.

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona want a total package worth €85m for the 25-year-old, something United are willing to pay.

Unfortunately for them, De Jong is still adamant that he doesn't want to join them and he is currently stalling on the move.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This has led to a lot of drama in the Barca camp as they need to get rid of him to sign new players this summer.

Frenkie De Jong

Even though Manchester United seem to be the main club involved, Chelsea's owner Todd Boehly is said to be interested in the Dutchman.

Now, a report from Spain has claimed that Frenkie would prefer joining the Blues over United this summer.

According to Spanish publication Sport, De Jong has absolutely no interest in heading to Old Trafford this summer.

They also claim that he would rather head to Chelsea should he be pushed out of Barcelona for a move to the Premier League.

Read More Chelsea News

Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Tell Jules Kounde To Reject Chelsea's Move For The Defender

By Melissa Edwards40 minutes ago
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel is "Fighting" to Keep Armando Broja as Transfer negotiaitions Continue With West ham

By Finn Glowacki1 hour ago
Jules Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expect To Agree A Fee Of Around €60 Million Today With Sevilla For Defender Jules Kounde

By Stephen Smith2 hours ago
Kounde
Transfer News

Report: Jules Kounde Says Goodbye to Sevilla Fans Outside Their Training Ground as a Move to Chelsea Edges Clearer

By Finn Glowacki3 hours ago
Chelsea flag
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Charlotte | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | United States

By Callum Baker-Ellis3 hours ago
kirby
Match Coverage

Women's Euros 2022 Quarter-Final: England v Spain| How To Watch| Catch Up With Chelsea Stars

By Melissa Edwards7 hours ago
Armando Broja Chelsea
Transfer News

“It’s a Big Price” - Pundit Questions if Chelsea Should Be Selling Armando Broja to West Ham United

By Callum Baker-Ellis8 hours ago
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

‘Do It Straight Away’ - Pundit Thinks Arsenal Should Go All Out to Sign Chelsea Midfielder

By Callum Baker-Ellis9 hours ago