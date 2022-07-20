Report: Frenkie De Jong Would Rather Join Premier League Rivals Over Manchester United
A recent report has stated that Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong would prefer to join Chelsea over Manchester United this summer.
So far this summer, Man United have been trying their hardest to sign Barcelona's De Jong for new manager Erik ten Hag.
However, the Dutchman doesn't want to leave the Spanish side as he wants to play Champions League football.
Despite De Jong not wanting to join Man United this summer, the Red Devils are still pushing hard to sign him.
Barcelona want a total package worth €85m for the 25-year-old, something United are willing to pay.
Unfortunately for them, De Jong is still adamant that he doesn't want to join them and he is currently stalling on the move.
Read More
This has led to a lot of drama in the Barca camp as they need to get rid of him to sign new players this summer.
Even though Manchester United seem to be the main club involved, Chelsea's owner Todd Boehly is said to be interested in the Dutchman.
Now, a report from Spain has claimed that Frenkie would prefer joining the Blues over United this summer.
According to Spanish publication Sport, De Jong has absolutely no interest in heading to Old Trafford this summer.
They also claim that he would rather head to Chelsea should he be pushed out of Barcelona for a move to the Premier League.
Read More Chelsea News
- ‘Number One Priority’ - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Signing Raheem Sterling
- Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Nathan Ake Will Stay At Manchester City
- Thomas Tuchel Wanted Romelu Lukaku To Stay At Chelsea, The Striker Believes He Never Should Have Left Milan
- Report: Chelsea Decide Against The Signing Of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo
- ‘Get Rid of Them’ - Pundit on Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic & Timo Werner’s Chelsea Future
- Thomas Tuchel Refuses To 'Point The Finger' At Ruben Loftus-Cheek And N'Golo Kante