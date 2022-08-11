Report: Frenkie de Jong's Agent Holds Further Talks With Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong is seeking clarity on his future, with his agent on hand to hold final talks with the Spanish club.

This summer has been a whirlwind for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. He has seen his name in countless headlines and is attempting to have his agent provide him with clarity by meeting with the Barcelona hierarchy currently.

With their financial woes being well documented, the Spanish club have looked to offload the Dutchman in a bid to have the money to register their new signings. The 25-year-old has been vehemently against leaving to date but may have to change his tune.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to a report from Spanish outlet Sport, the player's agent is currently in Barcelona. He is attempting to come to a decision regarding his client's future, a decision that the report states will likely come in the next few days.

Additionally, Sport claims that the two clubs have 'practically' found an agreement for a transfer fee for the Dutchman. This should be taken with a grain of salt, as Manchester United did the same but were never able to convince the midfielder to depart the Camp Nou.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

It remains to be seen if de Jong will accept a move to Stamford Bridge but should he give his blessing, this transfer would likely be wrapped up quickly.

