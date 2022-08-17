Report: Fulham Exploring Move For Former Chelsea And Arsenal Winger Willian

Fulham are plotting a move for Brazilian forward Willian, according to The Athletic.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal winger is expected to continue talks with the club at the training ground today. There is a hope that he will sign on a free transfer and join up with the squad as soon as possible.

Willian's move to north London side Arsenal was arguably a disaster for all parties. So much so that Mikel Arteta mutually agreed to exterminate his contract. The 34-year-old made 37 appearances and scored 1 goal during his only season at the Emirates.

Previously, however, the former Brazilian international spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he made 339 appearances and scored 63 goals.

Getty Images

Willian had been playing at Brazilian club Corinthians, although he rescinded his contract earlier this month due to online abuse he and his family had suffered in his home country.

A return to the Premier League now looks extremely likely for Willian after only a year out.

Read More Chelsea Stories