Report: Fulham Exploring Move For Former Chelsea And Arsenal Winger Willian

Fulham are plotting a move for Brazilian forward Willian, according to The Athletic.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal winger is expected to continue talks with the club at the training ground today. There is a hope that he will sign on a free transfer and join up with the squad as soon as possible.

Willian's move to north London side Arsenal was arguably a disaster for all parties. So much so that Mikel Arteta mutually agreed to exterminate his contract. The 34-year-old made 37 appearances and scored 1 goal during his only season at the Emirates.

Previously, however, the former Brazilian international spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he made 339 appearances and scored 63 goals.

Willian 1

Willian had been playing at Brazilian club Corinthians, although he rescinded his contract earlier this month due to online abuse he and his family had suffered in his home country.

A return to the Premier League now looks extremely likely for Willian after only a year out.

