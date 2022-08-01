Report: Fulham Make An Offer For Malang Sarr

Fulham are in the market for multiple defenders this window and reportedly hold an interest in one of Chelsea's young defenders.

With multiple defenders looking likely to arrive at Chelsea this summer, some of the current options may look to depart. Malang Sarr will find himself further down the pecking order, with interest from Fulham a potential avenue for more game time.

Reports on Sunday have linked the French defender with a move to Fulham this summer. The Cottagers have offers on the table for four centrebacks from various sides, with the 23-year-old reportedly being one of these four.

Fulham are believed to have offered Chelsea both a loan and a permanent move for Sarr. It remains to be seen what manager Thomas Tuchel has in plan for him in the future, which may make a loan appealing to him as opposed to a permanent move.

Given that his move to Chelsea was a free transfer, this interest from Fulham could present the Blues with the opportunity to make a sizeable profit on Sarr, should Tuchel and the club decide to cash in on him.

Since arriving from French side Nice, Sarr has spent time both on loan at Porto and at parent club Chelsea. He has found his playing time limited and would likely continue to do so, which may make him push for a move away if he values playing more.