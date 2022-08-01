Skip to main content

Report: Fulham Make An Offer For Malang Sarr

Fulham are in the market for multiple defenders this window and reportedly hold an interest in one of Chelsea's young defenders. 

With multiple defenders looking likely to arrive at Chelsea this summer, some of the current options may look to depart. Malang Sarr will find himself further down the pecking order, with interest from Fulham a potential avenue for more game time.

Sarr 1

Reports on Sunday have linked the French defender with a move to Fulham this summer. The Cottagers have offers on the table for four centrebacks from various sides, with the 23-year-old reportedly being one of these four. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fulham are believed to have offered Chelsea both a loan and a permanent move for Sarr. It remains to be seen what manager Thomas Tuchel has in plan for him in the future, which may make a loan appealing to him as opposed to a permanent move. 

Sarr 3

Given that his move to Chelsea was a free transfer, this interest from Fulham could present the Blues with the opportunity to make a sizeable profit on Sarr, should Tuchel and the club decide to cash in on him. 

Since arriving from French side Nice, Sarr has spent time both on loan at Porto and at parent club Chelsea. He has found his playing time limited and would likely continue to do so, which may make him push for a move away if he values playing more. 

Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Ready' To Send Offer For Frenkie De Jong

By Stephen Smith10 minutes ago
Cesare Casadei
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Set €20 Million Price Tag On Cesare Casadei

By Stephen Smith10 minutes ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner Considered By Real Madrid For Loan Or Permanent Transfer

By Kieran Neller7 hours ago
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Firm In Interest For Inter Milan Star Denzel Dumfries

By Kieran Neller9 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: David Ornstein Reveals Latest On Leicester Star Wesley Fofana

By Kieran Neller9 hours ago
Millie Bright and Beth Mead
Features/Opinions

'All About The Team' - Chelsea's Millie Bright Ahead of Womens EURO Final

By Melissa Edwards15 hours ago
Emerson Palmieri
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Close To Letting Emerson Palmieri Leave To Lazio On A Loan Deal

By Connor Dossi-White15 hours ago
Benjamin Pavard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Wants To Stay At Bayern Munich

By Melissa Edwards17 hours ago