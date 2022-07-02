Skip to main content

Report: Further Discussions Between Chelsea And AC Milan Regarding Forward Hakim Ziyech

With an exit having reportedly been sanctioned, it appears that Hakim Ziyech is inching closer and closer to a move away from Chelsea.  Yesterday, AC Milan again expressed their interest in the forward.

Given the multitude of attackers within the club and the likely addition of Raheem Sterling, forward departures are expected in the coming weeks from the West London side.  Based on recent reports, it appears Hakim Ziyech is exploring a move to the San Siro.  

Reports yesterday by Nathan Gissing of Di Marzio described Italian side AC Milan's interest in the Moroccan winger.  Gissing claims that more meetings took place on Friday between the two clubs, with the details surrounding a potential move the main discussion point.   

Gissing previously reported on this transfer, saying that Ziyech has the opportunity to leave Chelsea and Milan are interested.  He also claimed that the 29-year-old is keen on the idea of joining the club.  

Since arriving from Ajax in 2020, Ziyech has struggled to replicate his Eredivisie form in Chelsea colors.  In 46 Premier League appearances, the Moroccan only has 6 goals and 6 assists to his name, with memorable moments such as his stunner against Tottenham proving to be blips rather than the norm.  With Raheem Sterling's transfer to Chelsea seemingly imminent, a move away for Ziyech might be best for all parties and seems to be edging closer.  

