Report: Gabriel Slonina Could Leave Chelsea On Loan In January

Slonina, 18, joined Chelsea from Chicago Fire in the summer for a fee of around £12 million and the club's hierarchy and Nizaar Kinsella reports the club are already exploring options for a temporary departure for their new young superstar.

The goalkeeper was courted by some of Europe's elite clubs including Real Madrid as it looked increasingly likely that he would sign for the Spanish giants, before Chelsea managed to secure his signature, sending him back to Chicago until January.

The past few weeks have seen Slonina join up with the Chelsea squad for training, while he was also in attendance for Chelsea's 1-1 with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Slonina will join Chelsea at the start of 2023 IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Kinsella understands that of all the leagues that are being looked at for Slonina, the Championship is looking like the most likely destination that he will find himself at when he officially arrives in January.

It is believed that Slonina will be chosen to be part of the USA squad for the World Cup next month by boss Gregg Berhalter, so if he is given the chance to play some games at the tournament, a good performance in Qatar will go a long way to catching the eye of some top clubs in need of a goalkeeper in the New Year.

Read More Chelsea Stories