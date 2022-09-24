Report: Gabriel Slonina Speaks On His Move To Chelsea

Chelsea signed Gabriel Slonina this summer, and the American goalkeeper is certainly one for the future. Slonina is a young up and coming goalkeeper, from a league English clubs never usually take a chance in.

There is certainly talent in the MLS, and Slonina, currently back on loan at Chicago Fire until December, will be keen to prove that.

The player has recently been speaking of his excitement and desire about playing for Chelsea and experiencing the Premier League.

Gabriel Slonina has spoken about his move to Chelsea. IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

"I'm super excited just to be in that environment and see what it's like in the Premier League. How the coach acts when we win or lose, what's the locker room look like? Just that level of pressure, I can't wait to be in there and be in that environment."

The experience for Slonina will be something different than what he's handled in America, but the youngster is keen to see if he can learn and thrive in that environment.

A manager like Graham Potter will be perfect for him, and it will be interesting to see in January if he has any chance of immediately aiming for that number one spot. Brad Friedel doesn't think so, but time will tell.

“Chelsea… I can’t wait. I’m super excited to be in that world and see what it’s like in Premier League”.

“The path that they showed me and presented me while I was talking to them was something I really liked. And it's Chelsea, so it was a no-brainer”.

Read More Chelsea Stories