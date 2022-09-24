Skip to main content
Report: Gabriel Slonina Speaks On His Move To Chelsea

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Report: Gabriel Slonina Speaks On His Move To Chelsea

Chelsea signed Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Town this summer, and the player has recently been speaking about his excitement for the move.

Chelsea signed Gabriel Slonina this summer, and the American goalkeeper is certainly one for the future. Slonina is a young up and coming goalkeeper, from a league English clubs never usually take a chance in.

There is certainly talent in the MLS, and Slonina, currently back on loan at Chicago Fire until December, will be keen to prove that.

The player has recently been speaking of his excitement and desire about playing for Chelsea and experiencing the Premier League.

Gabriel Slonina

Gabriel Slonina has spoken about his move to Chelsea.

"I'm super excited just to be in that environment and see what it's like in the Premier League. How the coach acts when we win or lose, what's the locker room look like? Just that level of pressure, I can't wait to be in there and be in that environment."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The experience for Slonina will be something different than what he's handled in America, but the youngster is keen to see if he can learn and thrive in that environment. 

A manager like Graham Potter will be perfect for him, and it will be interesting to see in January if he has any chance of immediately aiming for that number one spot. Brad Friedel doesn't think so, but time will tell.

“Chelsea… I can’t wait. I’m super excited to be in that world and see what it’s like in Premier League”. 

“The path that they showed me and presented me while I was talking to them was something I really liked. And it's Chelsea, so it was a no-brainer”.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Report: Trevoh Chalobah Could Leave Chelsea In January

By Dylan McBennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer News

Report: Liverpool May Rival Chelsea For Moises Caicedo Signing

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher
Features/Opinions

Conor Gallagher Details Disappointment At Being Left Out Of England Squad

By Dylan McBennett
Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Leandro Trossard Wants To Join Chelsea If The Opportunity Arises

By Dylan McBennett
Luke Harris
Transfer News

Chelsea In Advanced Talks With Fulham For 17-Year-Old Luke Harris

By Connor Dossi-White
Chelsea Women v Manchester City
Match Coverage

Emma Hayes Believes Chelsea Will Bounce Back Against Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards
Guro Reiten v Manchester City
Match Coverage

Women's Super League: Where to Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards
Bethany England and Alex Greenwood
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Chelsea Women Take On Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards