Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

New Chelsea signing Gabriel Slonina will train with Chelsea in the coming days

Chelsea signed Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire this summer and loaned him straight back to the club in order for him to continue his development. Chelsea view Slonina as a keeper for the future, and felt a loan back to Chicago was best considering the two keepers ahead of him right now.

The American keeper however is set to depart from the USA to visit Chelsea tomorrow and train with the club for a couple of days. 

The MLS season finished, which means Slonina is effectively a Chelsea player as of now.

According to Chris Smith, Gabriel Slonina will depart from the USA to England tomorrow in order to train with his new club. Chelsea purchased Slonina in the summer from Chicago Fire, but he is seen as a player for the future.

The American keeper will stay for 10-15 days and get familiar with new team-mates before departing to leave for the USA again in order to prepare for the upcoming World Cup.

Slonina will face off against some of his Chelsea team-mates when the USA take on England in the group stage, providing he does get the nod in goal as first choice.

The ball is in Chelsea's court in regards to loaning Slonina back to Chicago Fire, and a decision is expected to be made on that situation either during or after the World Cup.

