Report: Conor Gallagher Set to be Allowed to Leave Chelsea Amid Crystal Palace and Newcastle Interest

The midfielder is still open to staying at the club.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher will be allowed to leave the Blues on loan this summer as Crystal Palace and Newcastle show interest, according to reports.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at West Brom and is attracting Premier League interest again this season.

As per Sun Sport, Chelsea will allow the 21-year-old to depart on loan again this season.

However, the Blues do not want to sell Gallagher as they see several academy graduates depart the club this summer.

This is a blow for the Eagles who are interested in signing Conor Gallagher for £15 million this summer

It was previously reported that Newcastle were interested in bringing Gallagher to Tyneside, whilst Crystal Palace have shown 'persistent interest' in the midfielder.

But Gallagher is hoping to stay at Chelsea to prove himself in the first-team as Thomas Tuchel looks at his squad in pre-season.

Gallagher impressed on loan at West Brom, despite their relegation.

What Conor Gallagher said in March on his Premier League experience

"Everyone throughout their careers has a lot of tough moments. You experience losing and things like that and you improve. We as young players, no matter what, will get experience from it

"I was excited to play in the Premier League after a step up from Championship last season. I’ve loved every minute of it. Hopefully I'll keep developing and improving. It’s been a tough season for West Brom so far, so doing the dirty side of the game, the importance of work off the ball [is important].

"Premier League quality will punish you if you switch off, so you need to be concentrated and focused. I know people have other views on players going on loan and I’ve been at three different teams, but it’s three different experiences and teams with [different] styles, different managers and players.

"I’ve learnt a lot already in two years. Hopefully I can continue to learn as a player."

