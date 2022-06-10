Report: Gennaro Gattuso Has Contacted Tiemoue Bakayoko

Having spent the last four seasons on loan from parent club Chelsea, it has been made abundantly clear that Tiemoue Bakayoko's future will likely be away from the London club. If recent reports are to be believed, he might be headed to Spain this summer window.

(Photo by IPA/Sipa USA)

After being acquired from Monaco in the summer of 2017 with high expectations, it is fair to say things have not gone to plan for the midfielder. A stop-start debut season with the Blues turned into four successive loans in both Italy and France. Thomas Tuchel will likely be looking to get his wages off the books this summer and it appears a manager he has worked with in the past might be keen.

According to a recent report by TuttoMercatoWeb, Gennaro Gattuso, recently appointed at Valencia, has "...already reactivated contacts..." with the Frenchman. The two have previously worked together at AC Milan, where Bakayoko has spent two seasons on loan. Gattuso will be keen to get his desired players in and the 27-year-old seems to fall under this category. Whether he is seeking a loan or a permanent transfer remains to be seen, but Chelsea will likely not stand in the way of this transfer should a reasonable offer be presented by the Spanish outfit.

