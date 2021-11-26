Report: Genoa 'Dream' of Landing Christian Pulisic On Loan in January Window

Genoa are very keen on the loan signing of Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has had a frustrating 2021/22 campaign so far after contracting Covid-19 back in August, before returning and sustaining an ankle injury on USMNT international duty in September.

Pulisic's ankle injury kept him out for the whole of September and the majority of October, before he made his return against Malmo on October 20.

He has collected minutes here and there since coming back from the treatment room and got on the scoresheet against Leicester City last weekend. Pulisic's goal was rewarded with a start to lead the line during their 4-0 thrashing of Juventus in midweek.

Pulisic has been speculated with a move away to find more minutes, and as per Calciomercato in Italy, Genoa who are managed by Andriy Shevchenko are extremely interested in signing the Blues winger on loan in January.

He is regarded by the Italian side as a 'dream' signing for the winter market. Newcastle United have also been linked with the Chelsea star.

Pulisic is feeling good and knows he is on the road back to full fitness. Thomas Tuchel will need the 23-year-old over the Christmas period as Chelsea have nine games in December, a month which could prove season defining.

"It has been a long couple of months," said Pulisic on his ankle injury which kept him out for nearly two months. "It is tough to not be able to play, do what I love and help my team. I am thrilled to be back and it is great to be back within the team.

"I would say, as far as fitness, I am close to where I want to be but that I can still improve and that comes with minutes. I played it quite smart in how I came back with not too much too soon. It has been really good. I am happy with the way I feel right now."

