Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Genoa 'Dream' of Landing Christian Pulisic On Loan in January Window

Author:

Genoa are very keen on the loan signing of Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has had a frustrating 2021/22 campaign so far after contracting Covid-19 back in August, before returning and sustaining an ankle injury on USMNT international duty in September.

Pulisic's ankle injury kept him out for the whole of September and the majority of October, before he made his return against Malmo on October 20. 

imago1008121663h

He has collected minutes here and there since coming back from the treatment room and got on the scoresheet against Leicester City last weekend. Pulisic's goal was rewarded with a start to lead the line during their 4-0 thrashing of Juventus in midweek. 

Pulisic has been speculated with a move away to find more minutes, and as per Calciomercato in Italy, Genoa who are managed by Andriy Shevchenko are extremely interested in signing the Blues winger on loan in January. 

He is regarded by the Italian side as a 'dream' signing for the winter market. Newcastle United have also been linked with the Chelsea star.

Read More

imago1008117844h (1)

Pulisic is feeling good and knows he is on the road back to full fitness. Thomas Tuchel will need the 23-year-old over the Christmas period as Chelsea have nine games in December, a month which could prove season defining. 

"It has been a long couple of months," said Pulisic on his ankle injury which kept him out for nearly two months. "It is tough to not be able to play, do what I love and help my team. I am thrilled to be back and it is great to be back within the team.

"I would say, as far as fitness, I am close to where I want to be but that I can still improve and that comes with minutes. I played it quite smart in how I came back with not too much too soon. It has been really good. I am happy with the way I feel right now."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008117844h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Genoa 'Dream' of Landing Christian Pulisic On Loan in January Window

11 seconds ago
imago1008136686h
News

What Thomas Tuchel Has Demanded From Reece James & Chelsea Squad

30 minutes ago
imago1007897905h
News

Report: Chelsea Could Recall Ian Maatsen From Coventry Following Ben Chilwell's ACL Injury

1 hour ago
imago1008116469h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Is the Club Manchester United Should Strive to Follow

1 hour ago
imago1008213160h
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Makes Chelsea Admission Amid New Role Under Thomas Tuchel

2 hours ago
imago1008236275h
News

Why Ralf Rangnick Won't Be in Charge of Man United vs Chelsea

2 hours ago
imago0045108145h
News

Frank Lampard Reveals Voice Note Pep Guardiola Sent Him During Chelsea Spell

15 hours ago
imago1007845549h
News

Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Havertz, Lukaku: The Chelsea Injury News Ahead of Man United Clash

16 hours ago