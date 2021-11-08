Report: Genoa Target January Transfer for Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic is attracting interest from Serie A side Genoa, according to reports in Italy.

The American has had an injury hit season so far, making a return to Chelsea action against Malmo last week after two months out.

As per Sport Media Set, Genoa are targetting Pulisic as a January signing.

Pulisic missed last month's break with an injury, which Thomas Tuchel only expected to take ten days to recover from.

However, it ended up taking a lot longer as Pulisic returned to action nearly two months later.

The USMNT captain returned to action for Chelsea for the first time since October as he featured as a substitute against Malmo.

And now the American has been linked with a move to Serie A side Genoa, where former Blue Andriy Shevchenko has recently taken over as manager.

The 22-year-old signed for Chelsea back in 2019 and has lifted the Champions League during his time with the club.

Pulisic will be looking to add to his collection as Chelsea challenge on all fronts this season, competing in the Carabao Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and currently sit top of the Premier League table.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the Chelsea star.

