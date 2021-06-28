Report: Norwich City Closing in on Billy Gilmour Loan Move

After an impressive display against England, the midfielder has earned a Premier League move.

Norwich City are closing in on the signing of Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on a season long loan, according to reports.

The 20-year-old made 11 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side last season and impressed on his full international debut for Scotland, picking up the Man of the Match award in their Euro 2020 draw with England at Wembley.

According to Sky Sports, Gilmour has agreed to join the Canaries for the 2021-22 season.

Billy Gilmour was impressive on his full international debut Scotland

Previous reports have stated that Chelsea were willing to let the midfielder leave on loan, with Norwich their preferred destination.

It is understood that Norwich is Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea's preferred destination for Gilmour as the Canaries Head Coach was in charge of Borussia Dortmund's second team at the same time Tuchel managed the first team.

As well as the good relationship between the two coaches, Norwich play a version of the 'double six' midfield pairing that Tuchel has discussed during his time at Chelsea, a system that he deploys with two of N'golo Kante, Jorginho or Mateo Kovacic.

The 20-year-old made 11 appearances for Chelsea last season Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella reported that Gilmour's loan move to Norwich has progressed further down the line and that there are a few details to sort out before the move is confirmed.

Norwich have been look to the loan market for a midfielder, with Oliver Skipp returning to Tottenham Hotspur after a successful loan spell in the Championship.

Several clubs across the Premier League were interested in loaning Gilmour, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United also interested.

The midfielder was keen to stay and learn under Thomas Tuchel last season Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Gilmour was previously linked with a loan move away from Chelsea in January but the midfielder stayed at Stamford Bridge as he was 'confident that he has done the best thing for his Chelsea career and also his long-term prospects by sticking around and learning from Tuchel' but now appears to be a good time for the youngster to gain Premier League experience away from the club.



