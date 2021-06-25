Report: Gilmour's Future Could Depend On Kovacic Departure Amid Rangers Interest

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Gilmour Set For Rangers Return? Midfielder's Future Could Depend On Kovacic

The Scottish International's fate is hanging in the balance.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard could make an audacious bid to bring Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour back to Rangers on loan, but the 20-year-old's future could depend on Mateo Kovacic.

Gilmour has been heavily linked with a loan move in the Premier League and it appears that Norwich is Chelsea's preferred destination for the youngster.

However, according to Record Sport, Gerrard is extremely interested in bringing the midfielder to the Scottish Premier League Champions and Ibrox this summer.

Thomas Tuchel sees Billy Gilmour as a long-term successor to Jorginho, but wants the youngster to have game time

Rangers face competition from clubs including Wolves, who are in the market for midfield recruits this summer and are looking to use the loan market.

Previous reports have also linked the Scotsman with a loan move to Newcastle United.

Talks over Gilmour taking a short term deal to spend a season away from Stamford Bridge are already underway after an impressive showing for Steve Clarke's Scotland in the Euro 2020 clash with England.

The midfielder has only made 11 Premier League appearances in the last two seasons at Chelsea

Record Sport continue to say that the final decision on Gilmour's departure has not been made yet and that his future 'may depend on whether or not Kovacic stays or leaves the club this summer'

Gilmour was previously linked with a loan move away from Chelsea in January but the midfielder stayed at Stamford Bridge as he was 'confident that he has done the best thing for his Chelsea career and also his long-term prospects by sticking around and learning from Tuchel'.

