Reports: Gilmour's Norwich Medical Set for Thursday

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Reports: Billy Gilmour's Norwich City Medical Date Set Ahead Of Loan Move

Author:
Publish date:

Billy Gilmour will undergo his medical on Thursday ahead of a season-long loan switch to Norwich City, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is set to spend the season under Daniel Farke after Chelsea gave the Scottish midfielder the green light to leave for the 2021/22 campaign.

Norwich have won the race for Gilmour and his switch is imminent.

As per the Telegraph and multiple sources, Gilmour will take his Canaries medical on Thursday once his Covid isolation ends. 

sipa_33273629 (1)

Gilmour will spend the season on loan at Carrow Road with the newly-promoted Premier League side to gain consistent first-team minutes under Farke.

He has been at the European Championships with Scotland and impressed against England but tested positive for Covid-19, ending his tournament as Scotland were knocked out in the group stages.

Chelsea see Gilmour's long-term future at the club but want him to get regular football next season.

sipa_33330354 (2)

Why Norwich City?

As per the Athletic, Tuchel and Chelsea chose Norwich as Gilmour's loan destination due to their system and playing the 'double six' in midfield. 

Tuchel wants the midfielder to play a constant stream of games in the respective position and Farke's side is seen as the ideal fit for Gilmour. 

Talks over a new deal at Chelsea haven't happened yet, but they remain on the cards as per the report.

Gilmour will offer Norwich experience despite his age. His maturity exceeds his age of 20 and after winning the Champions League in May, Gilmour will no doubt prove to be an excellent loan signing for Norwich next season in their bid to stay in the top-flight.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33938039
Euro 2020

Havertz: Germany's Euro 2020 Exit to England 'Tough to Take'

sipa_33330354 (2)
Transfer News

Reports: Gilmour's Norwich Medical Set for Thursday

Alonso
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Wants to Keep Marcos Alonso 'At All Costs'

sipa_33331797
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Could Be in Line for a Frustrating Transfer Window

E5DrwLiWEA0p6sL
Euro 2020

England Euro 2020 Boost: Mount & Chilwell Return to Training Ahead of Quarters Following Isolation

206069147_340784667587274_7819864406448286671_n
Euro 2020

Euro 2020 Round Up / Tuesday 29 June: England Progress After Victory at Wembley

Rom Belgium
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Reveal Romelu Lukaku Asking Price Amid Chelsea Interest

Giroud cover
Transfer News

Report: Olivier Giroud's Representatives Actively Working on Chelsea Exit