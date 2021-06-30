Reports: Gilmour's Norwich Medical Set for Thursday

Billy Gilmour will undergo his medical on Thursday ahead of a season-long loan switch to Norwich City, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is set to spend the season under Daniel Farke after Chelsea gave the Scottish midfielder the green light to leave for the 2021/22 campaign.

Norwich have won the race for Gilmour and his switch is imminent.

As per the Telegraph and multiple sources, Gilmour will take his Canaries medical on Thursday once his Covid isolation ends.

Gilmour will spend the season on loan at Carrow Road with the newly-promoted Premier League side to gain consistent first-team minutes under Farke.

He has been at the European Championships with Scotland and impressed against England but tested positive for Covid-19, ending his tournament as Scotland were knocked out in the group stages.

Chelsea see Gilmour's long-term future at the club but want him to get regular football next season.

Why Norwich City?

As per the Athletic, Tuchel and Chelsea chose Norwich as Gilmour's loan destination due to their system and playing the 'double six' in midfield.

Tuchel wants the midfielder to play a constant stream of games in the respective position and Farke's side is seen as the ideal fit for Gilmour.

Talks over a new deal at Chelsea haven't happened yet, but they remain on the cards as per the report.

Gilmour will offer Norwich experience despite his age. His maturity exceeds his age of 20 and after winning the Champions League in May, Gilmour will no doubt prove to be an excellent loan signing for Norwich next season in their bid to stay in the top-flight.

