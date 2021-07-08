Report: Olivier Giroud is Closing in on AC Milan Transfer - Announcement Imminent

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Giroud Closes in on Milan Deal - Announcement 'Soon'

The striker is leaving the Blues for Italy.
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud's deal to move to Italian side AC Milan could come to a conclusion soon, according to reports in Italy.

It has previously been reported that Giroud has already accepted a contract with AC Milan despite a clause being triggered to extend his Chelsea contract in April, but Milan are waiting to sign the player on a free transfer.

As per Sky Sport Italia, the deal can be closed as soon as this week.

The report goes on to suggest that the transfer will no longer see Giroud leave as a free agent but Chelsea will receive a small fee for the French international.

Chelsea are looking to bring in a new striker, having been heavily linked with Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

However, Borussia Dortmund are seeking a fee of €150 million for Haaland, leading the Blues to consider alternative targets Gerard Moreno and Robert Lewandowski.

Giroud's departure before the beginning of pre-season will free up space for Chelsea to sign a new striker, with Tammy Abraham also set to leave the club.

The striker  bagged 11 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners last season.

Following France's Euro 2020 exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Giroud's sole focus will be on signing for Milan ahead of their pre-season training.

Giroud will join up with Fikayo Tomori, who completed a permanent move to Italy this summer.

