Report: Giroud Sends Entourage to Sort Chelsea Future Amid AC Milan Interest

The striker is set to leave this summer.

AC Milan have already agreed a contract with Chelsea's Olivier Giroud with the French International's agents working to make sure the move happens, a report claims.

It has previously been reported that Giroud has already accepted a contract with AC Milan despite a clause being triggered to extend his Chelsea contract in April.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Milan Live, report that Giroud has sent his agents to 'unblock the situation' with Chelsea because he is determined to join AC Milan, hoping that a deal can be done quickly whilst the striker is at the European Championships.

Olivier Giroud is expected to leave Chelsea this summer (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The striker expects Chelsea to keep their word and release him if he receives an offer from abroad.

Chelsea are looking to bring in a new striker, having been heavily linked with Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

However, Borussia Dortmund are seeking a fee of €150 million for Haaland, leading the Blues to consider alternative targets Gerard Moreno and Robert Lewandowski.

What has Olivier Giroud's agent said on his future?

“Chelsea exercised a unilateral option, but with the promise he’d be released if there was an offer from a foreign club.”

What has Olivier Giroud said on his future?

Earlier in June amid interest from Milan, he admitted: "Today, it is out of the question to talk about my future, Milan is one option among others. Today, there is no question of talking about my future."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube