Report: Graham Potter Addresses Cristiano Ronaldo Rumours

IMAGO / Sportimage

Graham Potter has addressed the rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Manchester United looks to be coming to an end, but he will want to stay in top level football. A Champions League prospect is likely to entice him, and Chelsea can offer the Portuguese player that and more.

Reports circulated last night that the Blue's could be about to reignite their interest in Ronaldo after the interest they showed in the summer, and Graham Potter was asked his thoughts after the draw against Manchester United.

It seems to be a desire of Todd Boehly's to bring Ronaldo to the bridge.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Todd Boehly wants Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea.

Speaking after the game against Manchester United, Graham Potter was asked about Cristiano Ronaldo. He gave the response that most managers do about opposition players, but definitely didn't rule out the possibility.

"I never speak about players that aren't Chelsea players".

There is interest there from Chelsea. The club may deny it for the time being, but Thomas Tuchel would likely still be in a job if they didn't have any interest in the player.

Todd Boehly

Todd Boehly could play a big role in the transfer.

The problem is, does Graham Potter want him? Will the manager be forced to accept Ronaldo into the squad just because Todd Boehly wants to rise the club on a commercial level?

It certainly doesn't seem like a Potter signing, and if he did sanction the move it would be a massive surprise to everyone involved.

