Report: Graham Potter Addresses Rafael Leao Rumours Ahead Of AC Milan Clash

Rafael Leao's name has been attached to Chelsea since the club had a bid rejected for him at the end of the transfer window, and it looks to be attached until the young Portuguese wingers future is sorted.

The Blue's take on Leao and his team-mates at the San Siro tomorrow in a game that is sure to be a bigger task than the one at Stamford Bridge, and Leao showed glimpses of his true quality in that game.

Graham Potter acknowledges the quality of Leao, and respects his contract with AC Milan.

Graham Potter has been speaking about Rafael Leao, IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Speaking ahead of the clash with AC Milan in tomorrow's crucial game in the Champions League, Graham Potter had this to say.

"You can see Leão’s quality and skills, it’s obvious — but he is part of a strong team”.

“We have to respect that [Leão being under contract with Milan]”, Potter also added.

Chelsea are of course expected to try again for Rafael Leao in January and the summer. The club bid for the winger in the summer, but as they were with many of their players, they were rejected.

Leao could sign a new deal, and AC Milan are hopeful he will in the coming months, but a move away is certainly not out of the question and judging by the growing interest in the player, seems a more likely option.

