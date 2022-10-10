Skip to main content
Report: Graham Potter Addresses Rafael Leao Rumours Ahead Of AC Milan Clash

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Graham Potter Addresses Rafael Leao Rumours Ahead Of AC Milan Clash

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Rafael Leao, and Graham Potter has spoken about the rumours today.

Rafael Leao's name has been attached to Chelsea since the club had a bid rejected for him at the end of the transfer window, and it looks to be attached until the young Portuguese wingers future is sorted.

The Blue's take on Leao and his team-mates at the San Siro tomorrow in a game that is sure to be a bigger task than the one at Stamford Bridge, and Leao showed glimpses of his true quality in that game. 

Graham Potter acknowledges the quality of Leao, and respects his contract with AC Milan.

Rafael Leao

Graham Potter has been speaking about Rafael Leao,

Speaking ahead of the clash with AC Milan in tomorrow's crucial game in the Champions League, Graham Potter had this to say.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"You can see Leão’s quality and skills, it’s obvious — but he is part of a strong team”.

“We have to respect that [Leão being under contract with Milan]”, Potter also added.

Chelsea are of course expected to try again for Rafael Leao in January and the summer. The club bid for the winger in the summer, but as they were with many of their players, they were rejected. 

Leao could sign a new deal, and AC Milan are hopeful he will in the coming months, but a move away is certainly not out of the question and judging by the growing interest in the player, seems a more likely option.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Thiago Silva
Transfer News

Report: Thiago Silva Speaks On Chelsea Future And New Contract

By Dylan McBennett
Gabriel Slonina
Transfer News

Report: New Chelsea Signing Gabriel Slonina Says Goodbye To Chicago Fire

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao vs Chelsea
Match Coverage

Sign One Player From AC Milan: Rafael Leao

By Melissa Edwards
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Working On New Deal For Mason Mount

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount and Reece James ahead of AC Milan
Match Coverage

Chelsea Predicted XI vs AC Milan In The UEFA Champions League

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea training
News

Report: Three Chelsea Players Miss Training Ahead Of Tuesday's Game Against AC Milan

By Connor Dossi-White
imago1015736630h
News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Responds To Leaked Video About Mikel Arteta

By Dylan McBennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer News

Report: Romeo Lavia Expected To Stay At Southampton Amid Chelsea Interest

By Dylan McBennett