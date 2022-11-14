Report: Graham Potter Does Not Want Cristiano Ronaldo At Chelsea

There has been a lot of speculation circulating about Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Chelsea since his explosive interview with Piers Morgan on Talk Tv, but reports circulating in the last hours have dented that story.

Chelsea are one of the clubs who could financially afford Ronaldo, and there is the obvious interest from Todd Boehly. The American owner wanted to sign Ronaldo in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel did not want Ronaldo at the club, and Graham Potter is said to share the same beliefs as the man that came before him.

Graham Potter does not want Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, Graham Potter does not want Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea, despite rumours suggesting that Chelsea are the frontrunners for the Portuguese icon.

Ronaldo has effectively burned his bridges at Manchester United after his interview, where he publicly slated the manager Erik Ten Hag.

Any manager watching will have imagined themselves in that situation, and the circus that comes with Cristiano Ronaldo is not a show that Graham Potter needs to roll into his town any time soon, especially after recent results.

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to play for Manchester United again. IMAGO / PA Images

Jorge Mendes and Ronaldo have been in talks with Bayern Munich in recent weeks over a move, and that could be a likely destination for the striker. Chelsea is unlikely to be his saviour from Manchester United.

A similar end to this saga as with Thomas Tuchel in the summer, but the Chelsea manager does not want Cristiano Ronaldo.

