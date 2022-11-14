Skip to main content
Report: Graham Potter Does Not Want Cristiano Ronaldo At Chelsea

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Report: Graham Potter Does Not Want Cristiano Ronaldo At Chelsea

Graham Potter does not want Chelsea to sign Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

There has been a lot of speculation circulating about Cristiano Ronaldo moving to Chelsea since his explosive interview with Piers Morgan on Talk Tv, but reports circulating in the last hours have dented that story.

Chelsea are one of the clubs who could financially afford Ronaldo, and there is the obvious interest from Todd Boehly. The American owner wanted to sign Ronaldo in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel did not want Ronaldo at the club, and Graham Potter is said to share the same beliefs as the man that came before him.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Graham Potter does not want Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea.

According to Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail, Graham Potter does not want Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea, despite rumours suggesting that Chelsea are the frontrunners for the Portuguese icon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ronaldo has effectively burned his bridges at Manchester United after his interview, where he publicly slated the manager Erik Ten Hag.

Any manager watching will have imagined themselves in that situation, and the circus that comes with Cristiano Ronaldo is not a show that Graham Potter needs to roll into his town any time soon, especially after recent results.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is unlikely to play for Manchester United again.

Jorge Mendes and Ronaldo have been in talks with Bayern Munich in recent weeks over a move, and that could be a likely destination for the striker. Chelsea is unlikely to be his saviour from Manchester United.

A similar end to this saga as with Thomas Tuchel in the summer, but the Chelsea manager does not want Cristiano Ronaldo.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Youssoufa Moukoko
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Entered The Race To Sign Youssoufa Moukoko

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea View New Mason Mount Contract As Important Priority

By Dylan McBennett
N'Golo Kante
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Want To Keep French Midfielder N'Golo Kante

By Dylan McBennett
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Jorge Mendes Expected To Offer Cristiano Ronaldo To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Sign Christopher Nkunku For January

By Dylan McBennett
Victor Osimhen
Transfer News

Report: Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Tops Chelsea's Wish List

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Favourites To Sign Palmeiras Forward Endrick

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Replace Hakim Ziyech With Leandro Trossard

By Dylan McBennett