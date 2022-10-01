Skip to main content
Report: Graham Potter Has No Comment On Christopher Nkunku Rumours

Graham Potter has refused to comment on the rumours linking Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea in recent days.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has refused to comment on the rumours linking Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea in recent days. Potter was asked about the player in his press conference, amid rumours he had a secret medical for the club this summer in Frankfurt.

The deal is moving, and Chelsea are trying to find an agreement with RB Leipzig in regards to the signing of Nkunku. Has most managers tend to do, Potter refused to be drawn into the media speculation around the player, and will instead wait until it is confirmed.

Nkunku has a verbal agreement on a contract with Chelsea.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Graham Potter has refused to comment on the rumours linking Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea in recent days. The player completed a secret medical in Frankfurt for Chelsea in August, but Potter refused to be drawn into the speculation.

All parties wanted to keep the medical secret, and Chelsea are refusing as a club to be drawn into the media fanfare, as they look to be respectful to Leipzig. The London club are working to reach a full agreement with Leipzig, and they look to be moving quickly in that regard.

Chelsea are waiting to reach full agreement with RB Leipzig.

The release clause for Nkunku will be £58million next summer, and Chelsea are expected to wait until then to sign the player to save themselves some money.

It is a deal that is moving quickly, and one that should get done.

