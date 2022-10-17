Report: Graham Potter Interested In Bringing Leandro Trossard To Chelsea
Leandro Trossard is a player that Graham Potter has huge admiration for. The pair developed brilliantly together during their time at Brighton, and Potter could be interested in a reunion for the pair in the coming months.
It is common for a manager to bring a player with him to another club when he leaves, and given the quality of Trossard and the fact he plays in an area Chelsea need to strengthen, it was always likely the player would be an option.
The Chelsea manager is interested in bringing the Belgian to the club, and it could definitely happen in the coming months.
According to Graham Bailey of 90min, Graham Potter is interested in bringing Leandro Trossard to Chelsea, but may face competition from Newcastle United. Dan Ashworth, who was previously at Brighton, is also interested in organising a reunion with the Belgian.
Read More
Trossard shocked the Premier League a couple of weeks ago when he scored a hat-trick at Anfield, but he was always a player on the mind of Graham Potter after leaving Brighton.
Moises Caicedo was another player Potter looked at, and will continue to look at, but Trossard definitely seems to be a player of huge interest from the Chelsea faithful.
Newcastle are likely to provide competition, but Graham Potter's presence in the deal would likely be a deciding factor in the player's final decision.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative
- Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return
- Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update
- Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week
- Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino
- Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United