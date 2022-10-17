Report: Graham Potter Interested In Bringing Leandro Trossard To Chelsea

Leandro Trossard is a player that Graham Potter has huge admiration for. The pair developed brilliantly together during their time at Brighton, and Potter could be interested in a reunion for the pair in the coming months.

It is common for a manager to bring a player with him to another club when he leaves, and given the quality of Trossard and the fact he plays in an area Chelsea need to strengthen, it was always likely the player would be an option.

The Chelsea manager is interested in bringing the Belgian to the club, and it could definitely happen in the coming months.

Graham Potter is interested in bringing Leandro Trossard to Chelsea. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

According to Graham Bailey of 90min, Graham Potter is interested in bringing Leandro Trossard to Chelsea, but may face competition from Newcastle United. Dan Ashworth, who was previously at Brighton, is also interested in organising a reunion with the Belgian.

Trossard shocked the Premier League a couple of weeks ago when he scored a hat-trick at Anfield, but he was always a player on the mind of Graham Potter after leaving Brighton.

Leandro Trossard is a player of interest for Chelsea. IMAGO / PA Images

Moises Caicedo was another player Potter looked at, and will continue to look at, but Trossard definitely seems to be a player of huge interest from the Chelsea faithful.

Newcastle are likely to provide competition, but Graham Potter's presence in the deal would likely be a deciding factor in the player's final decision.

