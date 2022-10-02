Skip to main content
Report: Graham Potter Is A Fan Of Brighton's Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard announced himself big time yesterday with a hat-trick against Liverpool, and Graham Potter may bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Graham Potter will have watched back Leandro Trossard's hat-trick performance against Liverpool last night with a huge sense of pride on his face. The Brighton man rescued a point for Potter's previous team, and put his name on a few wish lists for the summer in the mean time.

Chelsea are in the market for a winger in the coming months, and Potter could turn to a Premier League proven player who he has a lot of trust in for the task.

Chelsea are already moving along with the Nkunku deal, but could Trossard follow?

Leandro Trossard

Graham Potter is a fan of Leandro Trossard.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Graham Potter is a huge fan of Leandro Trossard, but as things stand, nothing is happening between Chelsea and the player in regards to a transfer.

There will be a lot of interest surrounding Leandro Trossard in 2023, and that was due to happen even before he became the first player to score a hat-trick at Anfield since Andrey Arshavin in 2009 on that famous four goal night.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter would not be against bringing Graham Potter to Chelsea.

But at the moment, Chelsea are remaining coy on the possibility of signing the player, and nothing has been negotiated. Things can change very quickly in the football world, and last nights performance may speed up proceedings.

Potter is certainly a fan, and Trossard has said he's open to a move. While it's not an imminent transfer, it's one that could certainly happen.

