Report: Graham Potter Praises New Boy Mykhailo Mudryk

Every couple of years in the Premier League a player has a debut that makes the fans in the stadium stand up every time he gets the ball, and Mykhailo Mudryk had one of those games today.

Mudryk showed his quality in his short cameo against Liverpool, and perhaps the game would have went a bit differently had he of been able to play the full 90 minutes.

Graham Potter was speaking after the game and praised his new signing.

Mykhailo Mudryk showed his class for Chelsea today. IMAGO / PA Images

Potter was speaking in his post-match interview after the draw, and had the following to say about Mykhailo Mudryk, "He's not played football for a while, so we had to manage his minutes. You can see his quality. He had a good impact."

Mudryk hadn't played since November so Potter did not throw him in straight away, but the Ukrainian gave James Milner a torrid time when he did eventually come off the bench.

Chelsea have finally signed a player who is comfortable in a 1v1 situation, and there was shades of Eden Hazard in some of his play today.

Big money signings notoriously haven't always worked out well in the Premier League, but judging by his first game Mykhailo Mudryk may be about to become one of the exceptions.

A long way to go yet and he will need to continue to match that level of performance in the games to come, but Chelsea look to have gotten their hands on a gem.

Read More Chelsea Stories: