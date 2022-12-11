Report: Graham Potter Speaks About Omari Hutchinson

Skip to main content
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Graham Potter has been speaking about Chelsea's Omari Hutchinson today.

Omari Hutchinson is one of those academy players that gets you off your seat when they get the ball at their feet. He's an exciting young talent, and Chelsea are more aware of that than anyone.

Chelsea have a great record of bringing youth into the starting eleven, and Hutchinson will be looking at Mason Mount's trajectory into the first-team as a bench mark to look at.

Graham Potter has been speaking about the youngster, and gave him heavy praise in an interview today.

Omari Hutchinson

Chelsea have high hopes for Omari Hutchinson.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Graham Potter has been speaking about Omari Hutchinson today in an interview after Chelsea's friendly loss to Aston Villa.

Speaking after the game, Graham Potter had this to say about the young player, “Omari Hutchinson is really good. He has been really good, dangerous, asked a question all the time”.

Romano states that Chelsea are convinced Hutchinson will be an important player for the club in the future, which shows how highly the club rate his ability.

Chelsea have changed their recruitment policy to build towards youth, and Hutchinson will be expected to be part of that young squad when it is eventually assembled over the next few years.

He may even be expected to get some game time in the first-team in the second-half of the season if significant signings aren't made in January. Exciting time for Omari Hutchinson.

