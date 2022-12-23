Report: Graham Potter Speaks On Edouard Mendy Situation

Edouard Mendy has had a tough time lately at Chelsea and that has led to mass speculation surrounding his future at the club. There are some suggestions he could leave Chelsea.

Chelsea are looking at goalkeepers and have already identified a couple of players and put them onto a list. They are currently deciding which one would suit them the best going forward.

Graham Potter has been speaking on the Mendy situation earlier today.

Edouard Mendy has been linked with a move away from Chelsea. IMAGO / News Images

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Graham Potter has been speaking about the situation surrounding Edouard Mendy, who has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent weeks.

Speaking about the situation, the Chelsea manager had this to say, “That’s with the club and with the player, I can’t comment. Mendy, he’s a great guy and he’s been absolutely top with me and with Chelsea”.

There is no agreement currently to extend Edouard Mendy's contract, and at this moment it seems the most likely scenario is that he will leave the club.

Chelsea want a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet to suit Graham Potter's philosophy, and Edouard Mendy does have some shortcomings in that category.

Names like Jordan Pickford and Emiliano Martinez have been mentioned as potential successors to Mendy. His future is expected to become a bit more clear in January, although any move will not be expected until the summer.

Mendy could leave the club, but nothing is decided yet.

Read More Chelsea Stories: