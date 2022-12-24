Skip to main content
Report: Graham Potter Speaks On Hakim Ziyech Situation

Graham Potter has been speaking about the situation surrounding Hakim Ziyech's Chelsea future.

Graham Potter has been recently speaking about the situation of Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea, with the Moroccan fully expected to leave Chelsea in the coming weeks.

There was interest in Ziyech from AC Milan, but that has now been and gone as the Italian club want to pursue other players. Ajax maintain an interest, and Newcastle could offer him a chance to continue in the Premier League.

Chelsea may have added a few million to his price tag after his World Cup performances.

Hakim Ziyech is expected to leave Chelsea in January.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Graham Potter has been speaking about the future of Hakim Ziyech and the situation that surrounds him at Chelsea at the moment.

Speaking on the situation, Potter had the following to say, "We know his qualities & we like him as a player. At #CFC there are always good players that aren't in the starting XI. Delighted for him to get the game time & help [Morocco]. I kept in touch with him throughout the World Cup."

Ziyech is expected to leave in the upcoming window. There is no chance of a U-turn by Chelsea in terms of their plans for the player. 

Ajax may be the most likely option if they do make concrete contact, with Chelsea unlikely to be willing to sell to a rival in Newcastle United.

It looks to be a case of what could have been with Hakim Ziyech, and barring any late chance, he will be leaving Chelsea in 2023.

