Report: Graham Potter Speaks On N'Golo Kante Contract Situation

IMAGO / Sportimage

Graham Potter has been speaking about N'Golo Kante's contract situation ahead of the game against Manchester United.

N'Golo Kante isn't fit for the game against Manchester United due to the surgery he had on his recurring hamstring, but he was a topic of conversation in the pre-match press conference.

Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to offer Kante a new deal due to his recent injuries and age, and Graham Potter has addressed the situation surrounding the contract today in his press conference.

The Chelsea manager eluded to Kante's fitness in his assessment, but also stated that the decision has not yet been made on his future.

Chelsea are currently not willing to renew N'Golo Kante's contract.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Graham Potter has said his piece on the situation surrounding N'Golo Kante, and it has certainly not been fully solved yet. Kante is out for around two months with a hamstring injury, and Potter believes it's all about getting the French midfielder fit first.

 “The most important thing is to help him get fit. He has a long road ahead…”

“We have to make sure he gets the right treatment - when he is enjoying his football, we can think about the contract then”.

Chelsea are not currently thought to want to believe extending Kante's contract is the right situation, and there are serious chances to leave the club as a free agent this summer for the midfielder.

Unless Kante can get back fit and prove it on a consistent level, his time at the club may be over.

