Report: Graham Potter Targeting Jonathan David And Ivan Toney

Chelsea are in the market for a striker, that much is absolutely certain. Reports have circulated about Cristiano Ronaldo, but there has not been any further talks since the summer between the club and Jorge Mendes. Graham Potter is targeting two different strikers.

Ivan Toney is a player that a lot of top clubs are targeting. Impressive last season, Toney has went up another level this year, and looks ready to make that step up to the big six.

Jonathan David is also a striker Potter has an eye on.

Graham Potter is a fan of Jonathan David IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to Ben Jacobs, Graham Potter does not have his sights set on Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo, but he does have them set on Ivan Toney and Jonathan David.

Toney has eight goals and two assists in ten Premier League games this season, and is really looking like a player than can rise to elite level with the chance at a bigger club than Brentford.

Jonathan David has similar stats, the Canadian has nine goals and two assists in eleven Ligue One games, and is the leagues top scorer at the moment. Both strikers are names on Graham Potter's list to bolster the Chelsea squad.

Chelsea will face competition for Ivan Toney. IMAGO / PA Images

Rafael Leao is also a player Potter likes, but he was a target at the club before he came.

Chelsea are likely to sign a new striker, and them two names are player's to keep an eye out for.

