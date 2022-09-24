Skip to main content
Report: Graham Potter Wants Chelsea To Sign Ismael Bennacer From AC Milan

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Graham Potter Wants Chelsea To Sign Ismael Bennacer From AC Milan

Chelsea will be active in the coming months to sign players that fit Graham Potter's style, and Ismael Bennacer could be one of them players.

Graham Potter will want to implement his own style of play as the months go on at Chelsea., and to do that he will need to sign players that suit his system. Potter had a few years to build the team he built at Brighton, and must be allowed the same time at Chelsea.

Ismael Bennacer has been a target for a few clubs since the summer transfer window, and Graham Potter has suggested that Chelsea sign the AC Milan midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Bennacer is just one of the names on the list, as Graham Potter looks to build a Chelsea side in his image.

Ismael Bennacer

Chelsea could look to Ismael Bennacer.

According to Calcio Mercato, Graham Potter wants Chelsea to sign Ismael Bennacer next summer, as he looks to implement a style of play at the club. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To be successful every manager must be given time to sign players that fit the system they want to play at a club. Jurgen Klopp proved this on a huge scale at Liverpool, and Potter will be highlighting that to the Chelsea board.

Ismael bennacer

Graham Potter wants the player at the club.

Ismael Bennacer would greatly help the midfield woes Chelsea are currently suffering from. The Algerian would add some much needed technical quality, and wouldn't cost a ridiculous amount of money either.

Chelsea will be active in January and the summer as Todd Boehly looks to build a squad capable of challenging in the coming years, Ismael Bennacer could be part of that.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Milan Skriniar
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Destined To Come Back In For Milan Skriniar

By Dylan McBennett
Nicolo Barella
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Inter Milan Midfielder Nicolo Barella

By Dylan McBennett
Leandro Trossard
News

Leandro Trossard Discusses Losing Graham Potter At Brighton

By Dylan McBennett
Edson Alvarez
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Chelsea Should Look To Sign Edson Alvarez After The World Cup

By Dylan McBennett
Kai Havertz
Match Coverage

International Round-Up: Reece James, Kai Havertz & Raheem Sterling

By Dylan McBennett
Gabriel Slonina
Features/Opinions

Report: Brad Friedel Believes Gabriel Slonina Is One For The Future

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic v West Ham
Features/Opinions

Report: Brad Friedel Believes Christian Pulisic Will Benefit From Thomas Tuchel's Departure

By Dylan McBennett
Stefano Pioli
News

AC Milan Boss Stefano Pioli Speaks On Chelsea's Chances against The Italian Side Ahead Of Champions League Clash

By Connor Dossi-White