Report: Graham Potter Wants Chelsea To Sign Ismael Bennacer From AC Milan

Graham Potter will want to implement his own style of play as the months go on at Chelsea., and to do that he will need to sign players that suit his system. Potter had a few years to build the team he built at Brighton, and must be allowed the same time at Chelsea.

Ismael Bennacer has been a target for a few clubs since the summer transfer window, and Graham Potter has suggested that Chelsea sign the AC Milan midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Bennacer is just one of the names on the list, as Graham Potter looks to build a Chelsea side in his image.

Chelsea could look to Ismael Bennacer. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to Calcio Mercato, Graham Potter wants Chelsea to sign Ismael Bennacer next summer, as he looks to implement a style of play at the club.

To be successful every manager must be given time to sign players that fit the system they want to play at a club. Jurgen Klopp proved this on a huge scale at Liverpool, and Potter will be highlighting that to the Chelsea board.

Graham Potter wants the player at the club. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Ismael Bennacer would greatly help the midfield woes Chelsea are currently suffering from. The Algerian would add some much needed technical quality, and wouldn't cost a ridiculous amount of money either.

Chelsea will be active in January and the summer as Todd Boehly looks to build a squad capable of challenging in the coming years, Ismael Bennacer could be part of that.

