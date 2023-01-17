Skip to main content
Report: Graham Potter Wants Moises Caicedo At Chelsea

Chelsea manager Graham Potter would like to bring Moises Caicedo to Chelsea. Chelsea are considering a move for Caicedo in the January transfer window.

Graham Potter was the man that brought Moises Caicedo to the Premier League in February 2021 for £4.75million, and he may now be the man who brings him to Chelsea for a fee of around £75million.

There is major interest in Caicedo from Chelsea and a bid is thought to be going in within the next few days. Caicedo is the main midfield target for Chelsea in January after they missed out on Enzo Fernandez.

Brighton would be willing to negotiate reluctantly if their asking price was met.

Moises Caicedo

Grahan Potter would like to bring Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

According to Simon Phillips, Graham Potter would love to bring Moises Caicedo to Chelsea. It's something that is definitely possible in January and Potter knows exactly how to get the best out of Caicedo.

The profile of Caicedo is something that interests Chelsea. The amount of positions within the middle of the park he can play to a good level is something the club value internally.

Interest in Caicedo from Chelsea is concrete and there is a massive feeling that a bid will be launched before the end of the window. Brighton maintain nothing has been bid yet but they understand if there is before the window shuts.

Moises Caicedo

The feeling is that Moises Caicedo is open to a move away from Brighton.

The feeling is that Caicedo would be open to a move away from Brighton, and due to the recruitment policy at Brighton they would be very unlikely to force him to stay if their asking price was met.

Caicedo's future is in the balance and it's up to Chelsea now to decide whether to make a formal move for him.

