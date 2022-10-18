Report: Graham Potter Wants To Sign Lille's Johnathan David
Reports are emerging today that suggest Potter wants to sign a new striker, with Romelu Lukaku's future at the club uncertain and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unlikely to stay at Stamford Bridge in the long term.
Simon Phillips believes that David, 22, is high up on Potter's list of forwards that he wants to bring to SW6 but it remains to be seen if the interest is concrete.
The Canadian youngster arrived at Lille from Belgian side Gent in 2020, where he scored 37 goals in 87 games. Having just started his third season in France, David has so far scored 41 times in 107 appearances for the club, helping Lille to the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title.
David was the 5th top scorer in the league last season, racking up 15 goals with Lille finishing 10th as they struggled to retain their champion status and so far this season, the forward tops the scoring charts with nine goals after 11 games, joint with PSG's Neymar.
Phillips understands that David was also a target of Chelsea's under Roman Abramovich's ownership, so the interest in the player is long standing.
David is set to feature for his country at the World Cup next month, so Chelsea will be keeping a keen eye on how he performs on the big stage where he will want to prove that he belongs at the top level.
