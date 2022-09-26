Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry At Chelsea

Graham Potter is keen to make his mark at Chelsea this season and in years to come, both in the first-team and in the academy. The best managers are involved in all aspects of the club from top to bottom, and Chelsea's new man wants to do that.

Anthony Barry is a man who knows the club very well and Graham Potter is keen to keep hold of the coach.

Chelsea would also like to keep the coach who internally is someone the club have a lot of belief in.

Chelsea want Anthony Barry to stay. IMAGO / PA Images

According to the Athletic, Chelsea rate assistant Anthony Barry very highly, and the club are expected to keep hold of the coach.

Barry has been assistant manager at a number of countries, and has helped at Chelsea for a long stint too. He oversaw 99 games with Thomas Tuchel, 29 under Frank Lampard, and has now been part of one game under the Graham Potter regime.

Anthony Barry was part of Thomas Tuchel's coaching staff. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Barry has also been part of the coaching staff at Ireland under manager Stephen Kenny, and Belgium under Roberto Martinez. Barry is highly rated inside Chelsea, and Graham Potter is also open to having the coach stay with the club and be part of his coaching staff.

Anthony Barry himself will have the final decision in terms of his future, and he may decide to go against the wishes of both Chelsea and Graham Potter, but the feeling is they want him to stay.

Read More Chelsea Stories