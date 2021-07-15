Report: Chelsea's Deal for Antoine Griezmann is 'Unlikely' Despite Links

Chelsea's potential move for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann looks 'unlikely' this summer, according to reports.

The Blues had previously been linked with a loan move for the France international.

However, as per Mike McGrath of the Daily Telegraph, a move to the Premier League for Griezmann is looking unlikely as negotiations have started between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

It was previously reported that Spanish giants Barcelona are attempting to tie Lionel Messi down on a new contract but may not be able to register the Argentine unless they fix their finances.

Chelsea's priority signing this summer is a striker, with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland believed to be the Blues main target.



Griezmann scored 20 goals in the La Liga season last year, providing 13 assists as well in 51 games for the Spaniards.

The Frenchman was seen as an alternative if Chelsea fail to land their 'dream signing' Haaland, with Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku also linked with a switch to London.

The player was offered to Chelsea, who were interested in a loan deal for the striker. However, it appears that a return to Atletico Madrid is on the table.

Barcelona and Atletico are in talks for a deal for Saul Niguez, who was also previously linked to the Blues, and Griezmann will be used in the deal, giving Chelsea a huge blow.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acqusitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

